Crime

Raleigh Man Arrested for Church Break-In, Faces Multiple Charges

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST
On a dreary winter day, the sanctity of the Capital City Church of God in Raleigh was disturbed. An unwelcome visitor, 38-year-old Wallace Eubanks, shattered the calm with the force of a stone through a window. Eubanks, a local resident with a string of criminal convictions, now faces charges of injury to personal property, breaking and entering a place of worship, and habitual breaking and entering.

A History of Transgressions

With at least four prior felony convictions for breaking and entering on his record, Eubanks is no stranger to the criminal justice system. His history of transgressions paints a picture of a man caught in a cycle of crime. Law enforcement officials, who have had multiple run-ins with Eubanks, took him into custody following the incident at the church.

Intent to Commit Larceny

Records indicate that Eubanks entered the church ‘with the intent to commit a larceny.’ This detail, coupled with the damage inflicted on the church property, suggests that theft was the primary motive behind the break-in. The property damage, including a broken window and a portable fire extinguisher, has been estimated to exceed $200.

Ripples of Disruption

The break-in at the Capital City Church of God is more than just a crime statistic. It’s a disruption of a community space, a violation of a sanctuary, and a stark reminder of the challenges faced by law enforcement in dealing with habitual offenders. As the community comes together to repair the physical damage, an undercurrent of fear and uncertainty lingers.

Crime United States
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

