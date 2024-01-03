Rajkot Jeweler Accused of Rs 71.18 Lakh Fraud, Case Registered

In a startling revelation, a case of fraud has been registered against a jeweler based in Rajkot. The accused is alleged to have defrauded a gold merchant from Thane, Maharashtra, of an amount of Rs 71.18 lakh. The victim lodged the complaint at Wagle Estate police station, claiming that the accused failed to fulfill his payment obligations for the jewellery supplied to him.

A Disrupted Business Relationship

The incident unfolded on July 2, 2023. The victim, who had previously conducted business with the accused on a payment basis, dispatched jewellery worth Rs 71,18,491 to the accused upon his request. However, instead of the expected payment, the victim was met with silence.

When the victim demanded payment, the accused offered evasive answers, further raising suspicion. This breach of trust led the victim to approach the authorities for justice.

A Legal Case Underway

Following the complaint, a police case was promptly registered against the jeweler. The accused faces charges under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code. These charges are grave, reflecting the seriousness of the alleged crime.

As of now, the police are presumably investigating the matter. The aim is to resolve the issue and determine the appropriate legal action against the accused jeweler. This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of trust in business relationships and the potential consequences of its breach.

Kalyan Jewellers: A Victim of Cyber Crime

In a related development, Kalyan Jewellers India Limited has approached the Cyber Crime Police Department with a complaint. They have reported fraudulent WhatsApp and/or text messages being sent to their customers. The company has advised customers to take screenshots of such messages and share them for legal action. This move underlines the growing menace of cyber fraud, affecting not just individuals but also businesses.