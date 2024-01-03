en English
Crime

Rajasthan’s New CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Takes Tough Stand on Crime

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
Rajasthan’s New CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Takes Tough Stand on Crime

Under the freshly sworn-in Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma, the state’s law enforcement is taking a stern approach towards crime. In a recent event that underscores this policy, three individuals accused of chain snatching were publicly paraded by Jaipur police. This highly visible action reveals a determined commitment to combat crime and deter potential offenders, by illustrating the repercussions of illegal undertakings.

Visible Action Against Crime

The public display of these suspects is a clear indicator of the new administration’s strategy to handle rising concerns about petty and street crimes in Rajasthan’s urban areas. The Bhajan Lal Sharma led government has made its stand clear: it will not tolerate violations of law and order and will take immediate action against criminals, regardless of the nature of their crimes.

CM’s Commitment to Law and Order

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, a seasoned leader from the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, won his Sanganer Assembly seat by toppling Pushpendra Bhardwaj of the Indian National Congress by a significant margin. With his deputies, Prem Chand Bairwa and Diya Kumari, Sharma took the oath as Rajasthan’s Chief Minister in a ceremony attended by several prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

From his first days in office, Sharma has demonstrated a commitment to strengthening law and order. His administration has emphasized the importance of physical activity and called for significant contributions towards the realization of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Fit India’ campaign.

Future Plans

The new Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Sikar and Nagaur districts, with preparations already in motion. The visit includes inspection of the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra camp in both districts, demonstrating his commitment to development. Given the recent actions by Jaipur police, residents can anticipate that Sharma’s administration will continue to prioritize law and order in the state, with a visible and active approach towards combating crime.

Crime India Law
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

