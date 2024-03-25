Rajasthan Police Nab Two with Opium Worth ₹2.35 Crore; Major Drug Bust Shocks Hanumangarh

In a significant crackdown on drug smuggling, Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district police apprehended two individuals, seizing over 40 kg of opium estimated to be worth ₹2.35 crore. This operation underscores the relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat the drug menace in the region.

Advertisment

Swift Action on the Ground

During routine patrolling, Sangaria Police's sharp vigilance led to the interception of a suspicious vehicle on the Chautala-Hanumangarh road. Officer Dharampal Singh's timely action resulted in the recovery of a substantial quantity of opium, weighing 40.3 kg. The prompt operation not only prevented the distribution of this considerable drug haul but also led to the arrest of two accused, identified as Ranveer Bishnoi (46) and Mithilesh Pandey (38), both residents of Punjab.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

Advertisment

Following the recovery, a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sangaria Police Station. The arrested individuals are currently under investigation, with authorities keen on unraveling potential larger networks behind this smuggling operation. This case highlights the ongoing battle against drug trafficking and the importance of stringent legal frameworks to deter such criminal activities.

Impact and Significance of the Bust

This operation not only showcases the efficiency and alertness of the Rajasthan police but also sends a strong message to drug smugglers about the consequences of their illegal activities. The substantial financial value of the seized opium underscores the vast scale of the drug trade and the critical need for continued vigilance and enforcement to protect communities from the scourge of drugs.

The recent drug bust in Hanumangarh is a testament to the dedication of law enforcement agencies in ensuring the safety and well-being of the public. As investigations continue, the outcomes of this case could have far-reaching implications for drug smuggling networks operating in and around Rajasthan.