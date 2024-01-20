Raj Homes Pvt Ltd. Directors Accused in Massive Housing Fraud

In a striking revelation, directors of Raj Homes Private Limited, Arun Shelot and Sanjay Mehta, find themselves embroiled in a substantial fraud case, as per a police complaint filed by a finance company. The roots of this deceit trace back to March 2015 when Shelot and Mehta sought a loan for a housing project. As alleged in the complaint, the duo met with the finance company's top brass, and the loan was sanctioned for 66 homebuyers, totalling a hefty Rs 12.98 crore.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

At the outset, everything seemed to operate smoothly. The borrowers dutifully made their EMI payments, keeping the finance company's suspicions at bay. However, predictably, the payments abruptly stopped. Legal notices sent to the borrowers yielded no response, leaving the finance company with no choice but to delve deeper into the situation.

The finance company's investigation bore troubling fruit. The supposed housing project site was nothing more than a barren plot, devoid of any construction activity. The directors had allegedly presented a falsified property valuation report to secure the loan, making the situation murkier. A closer look at the loan accounts revealed that Madansingh Rawat and Deepak Chaudhary were witnesses on almost all of them, further raising suspicions.