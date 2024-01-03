Rahul Yadav Surrenders in Rs 1,000 Crore Illegal Mining Case, Father Still at Large

On Tuesday, Rahul Yadav, the son of the main accused in a Rs 1,000 crore illegal mining and money laundering case, surrendered to the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi. Following his surrender, Rahul was sent to the Birsa Munda central jail, where he will remain on judicial custody until January 5.

The Legal Proceedings

Rahul’s surrender transpired after the high court dismissed his petition that contested a non-bailable warrant against him, commanding his appearance before the lower court. Previously, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Rahul to provide a statement regarding the case, a command he failed to comply with. Consequently, the ED procured a non-bailable warrant from the court on March 31, 2023.

The Investigation and Other Detentions

The ED, in charge of the investigation, did not seek Rahul’s custody during the hearing. In addition to Rahul’s arrest, the ED has apprehended other individuals implicated in the case, including Dahu’s father Pashupati Yadav, his brother Sunil Yadav, and Pankaj Mishra, a representative for Chief Minister Hemant Soren from the Barhait constituency.

The Fugitive Father

Dahu Yadav, Rahul’s father and the principal suspect, continues to evade the authorities and hasn’t been seen since his last appearance before the ED on July 18. Despite the police task force conducting over 100 raids in the past 16 months, both father and son remained elusive until Rahul’s recent surrender. Dahu had applied for advance bail in the Supreme Court, but his plea was rejected, and the court had ordered him to surrender months ago.