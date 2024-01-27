Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Controversy Over Viral Punishment Video

A video that depicts the celebrated Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan punishing a man with slippers has ignited a firestorm on social media. The footage shows Khan, attired in a dark kurta, interrogating the man about a missing bottle before proceeding to hit him repeatedly. Following the public outrage, Khan issued a separate video to provide context to the incident.

Unveiling the Story Behind the Punishment

In his subsequent video, Khan elaborated that the incident stemmed from a student's error. The student had misplaced a bottle of 'dam kiya huwa pani' (holy water), which had provoked the chastisement. Khan later apologized to the student, who was the subject of the physical reprimand.

In a surprising turn of events, the student himself came forward to defend Khan. In a video released after the incident, he negated any wrongdoing on Khan's part. He depicted the incident as a form of fatherly punishment and labeled the video's circulation as an effort to tarnish the reputation of his 'ustad' (teacher).

From the Student's Father

The student's father also lent his support to Khan's actions. He contended that a master possesses the right to discipline a disciple. The incident, coupled with the clarifications issued by those involved, has been the epicenter of attention and controversy. The video has spotlighted the dynamics between a teacher and student, and the disciplinary measures employed in some traditional educational settings.