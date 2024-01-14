RAF Heroes' Dark Post-War Legacy: Smuggling Gold and Arms

In a startling revelation, newly declassified police records have unveiled a clandestine post-World War II smuggling operation involving two celebrated RAF pilots from the Battle of Britain, Kazimierz Sporny and Jan Zumbach. The documents, unearthed from the National Archives in Kew, detail an intricate investigation by the Metropolitan Police and the Ministry of Civil Aviation into a company named Airspan Travel Ltd.

Airspan: A Front for Illicit Activities

On the surface, Airspan Travel Ltd was a firm offering pleasure flights to Corsica. However, beneath this façade, the company was implicated in smuggling gold across Europe and supplying arms to Israel during the tumultuous 1948 Arab-Israeli war, circumventing a US-imposed arms embargo. At the helm of Airspan was former RAF Squadron Captain Basil Betts, serving as the company's manager, and F/Sgt Cyril Kenneth Smith, directing its operations. The two men, who maintained a lifestyle of opulence and extravagance, were suspected of being deeply involved in the cross-Channel trade of gold, share certificates, and currency.

The Continental Smuggling Ring

The investigation revealed that Airspan was the nexus of a 'continental smuggling ring.' Its directors and some pilots were engaged in illicit activities, exploiting company aircraft for smuggling operations. The operation also ensnared Fred Ebel, Airspan's Paris agent, a man with a dubious past entrenched in the wartime black market.

Incidents Unveiling the Smuggling Operation

The inquiry brought to light several incidents, including the arrest of Smith and others for smuggling gold aboard a ship in Dieppe, France. In another incident, authorities discovered share certificates concealed in Smith's baggage at Gatwick Airport, further implicating him in the operation. These revelations have cast a shadow over the post-war activities of some of Britain's most revered wartime heroes, revealing a complex, clandestine network of illicit activities operating under the guise of a legitimate business.