Radio Africa Correspondent Assaulted by Fellow Journalists in Siaya

In a shocking incident, Radio Africa’s Siaya correspondent, Josiah Odanga, was physically assaulted and verbally insulted by two fellow journalists during a public event. The event, held at Karariw Primary School, saw Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo distributing bursaries to needy students. In an effort to report on the event, Odanga found himself at the receiving end of an unexpected and unwarranted attack.

Assault Amidst Bursary Distribution

The assault occurred as Odanga, along with a group of other journalists, were covering the bursary distribution. Amidst the event, Odanga was struck on the head, resulting in a serious wound. The impact was such that his mobile phone and watch were also damaged in the process. Following the assault, Odanga was immediately taken to the Siaya County Referral Hospital for treatment.

Verbal Insults Preceding Physical Attack

Prior to the physical assault, Odanga was subject to verbal insults from another journalist from a vernacular radio station. The situation escalated when a correspondent for a national TV station, ignoring Odanga’s pleas for peaceful conversation, physically assaulted him. Despite Odanga's attempts to deescalate the situation by asking the aggressor to express his concerns without emotion, his appeal fell on deaf ears.

Assault Reported to Siaya Police

The incident was promptly reported to the Siaya Police Headquarters. Odanga, recovering from the physical and emotional trauma, has called on the Media Council of Kenya to address the rampant discrimination and unethical behavior prevalent among some journalists. This incident has shed light on the increasing tensions and rivalries within media circles, underscoring the need for strict professional ethics and mutual respect.