Crime

Radcliffe Woman Banned from Keeping Animals for Five Years Following Severe Neglect

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
In a shocking case of animal neglect, a 35-year-old woman from Hazel Grove, Radcliffe, near Bury, has faced legal consequences for the mistreatment of her Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Ronnie. Nina Jones, the perpetrator, has been banned from keeping any animals for five years following the discovery of the dog in her unsanitary home by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

The Condition of Ronnie

Described as ‘skinny’ and ‘shaking,’ Ronnie was found abandoned and in severe need of medical attention. According to a veterinary report, the dog had been suffering for at least three to four weeks, possibly even longer. His condition was so critical — including a large tumor — that he had to be euthanized to relieve his pain.

The Legal Proceedings

Jones was convicted and sentenced at Wigan Magistrates’ Court on December 14, after pleading guilty to three counts of animal welfare offenses. Along with the ban, she was also given a 12-month community order. This includes 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 60 days of unpaid work. Furthermore, she must pay £400 in costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

The Role of a Concerned Neighbor and RSPCA

The case came to light after a concerned neighbor reported suspicions about an abandoned dog to the RSPCA. This crucial tip-off led to the rescue of Ronnie by Animal rescue officer Lee Farrons. Despite the tragic circumstances, this incident underscores the importance of community vigilance in safeguarding animal welfare.

Crime United Kingdom
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

