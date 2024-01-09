en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Racist Rant Disrupts Jackson Town Council Meeting on Housing Zoning Change

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:15 pm EST
Racist Rant Disrupts Jackson Town Council Meeting on Housing Zoning Change

On a day that should’ve been dedicated to the discussion of a crucial zoning change in Jackson Town, the atmosphere turned sour as a public comment session on the Zoom platform was tainted by a disturbing display of racism. An individual known as Andrea Weaver opposed the proposal for increased residential density, but her argument soon spiraled into a racist diatribe that left participants in shock and led to a temporary recess of the meeting.

Derailing a Discussion on Housing

The town council was debating the addition of a fourth story to select areas, including an upcoming affordable housing project at the Virginian RV Park. As Mayor Hailey Morton Levinson received public comments, Andrea Weaver launched into a comparison of human living conditions to the territorial needs of bears and wolves. However, her commentary quickly devolved, showcasing stark racial prejudice towards African Americans.

A Racist Interruption

Weaver used racial slurs and expressed derogatory sentiments about African Americans, insinuating they were responsible for crime and had not contributed to building the nation. Despite Mayor Levinson’s sincere attempts to maintain a respectful and safe space, Weaver continued her offensive rant. The council had no choice but to cut the audio and temporarily suspend the session to regain control.

Moving Forward Despite the Incident

Upon reconvening, the council demonstrated resilience and commitment by voting 3-2 to move the density increase measure forward, despite the unsettling incident. This decision reflects the council’s determination to proceed with the development of affordable housing in Jackson Town, standing strong in the face of adversity.

0
Crime Local News United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Armed Gang Attacks Madurai Deputy Mayor's Office and Residence
In an alarming event on Tuesday evening, the office and residence of Madurai city Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan were besieged by an armed gang. The incident, which unfolded around 6:30 pm, started at the deputy mayor’s office on Jaihindpuram Main Road and later spread to his residence on Nethaji Street. The attackers left a trail
Armed Gang Attacks Madurai Deputy Mayor's Office and Residence
ED Team and CRPF Personnel Ambushed in West Bengal: Unravelling a Deep-Rooted Scam
17 mins ago
ED Team and CRPF Personnel Ambushed in West Bengal: Unravelling a Deep-Rooted Scam
Ecuador Declares State of Emergency Amidst Prison Riots
19 mins ago
Ecuador Declares State of Emergency Amidst Prison Riots
Ecuadorian Police Officer Shot Amid Protests Following State of Emergency
6 mins ago
Ecuadorian Police Officer Shot Amid Protests Following State of Emergency
Cyber Espionage Campaign Distributes Malware via YouTube Channels
15 mins ago
Cyber Espionage Campaign Distributes Malware via YouTube Channels
Bradford Police's Operation in Holme Wood Strikes Major Blow to Crime
15 mins ago
Bradford Police's Operation in Holme Wood Strikes Major Blow to Crime
Latest Headlines
World News
Deputy Commissioner Intensifies Oversight on Anti-Polio Campaign in Nawabshah
42 seconds
Deputy Commissioner Intensifies Oversight on Anti-Polio Campaign in Nawabshah
Greek MPs Voice Opposition Ahead of Prime Minister's Same-Sex Marriage Debate
2 mins
Greek MPs Voice Opposition Ahead of Prime Minister's Same-Sex Marriage Debate
Dr. Vivienne Lewis Advocates for Realistic Wellbeing Goals
2 mins
Dr. Vivienne Lewis Advocates for Realistic Wellbeing Goals
Flyers' Prospect Cutter Gauthier Snubs Team, Traded to Anaheim Ducks
2 mins
Flyers' Prospect Cutter Gauthier Snubs Team, Traded to Anaheim Ducks
Escalating Debt Threatens Development and GDP: Kivumbi Muwanga at NextBigTalk 2024
3 mins
Escalating Debt Threatens Development and GDP: Kivumbi Muwanga at NextBigTalk 2024
Armed Gang Attacks Madurai Deputy Mayor's Office and Residence
3 mins
Armed Gang Attacks Madurai Deputy Mayor's Office and Residence
Pioneering Mountaineer Savita Kanswal Posthumously Honored with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022
4 mins
Pioneering Mountaineer Savita Kanswal Posthumously Honored with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022
Nasser bin Hamad Season for Falcons and Hunting: A Celebration of Bahrain's Falconry Tradition
5 mins
Nasser bin Hamad Season for Falcons and Hunting: A Celebration of Bahrain's Falconry Tradition
Uganda Embraces Genetic Engineering in Fight Against Malaria
5 mins
Uganda Embraces Genetic Engineering in Fight Against Malaria
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
44 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app