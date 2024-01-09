Racist Rant Disrupts Jackson Town Council Meeting on Housing Zoning Change

On a day that should’ve been dedicated to the discussion of a crucial zoning change in Jackson Town, the atmosphere turned sour as a public comment session on the Zoom platform was tainted by a disturbing display of racism. An individual known as Andrea Weaver opposed the proposal for increased residential density, but her argument soon spiraled into a racist diatribe that left participants in shock and led to a temporary recess of the meeting.

Derailing a Discussion on Housing

The town council was debating the addition of a fourth story to select areas, including an upcoming affordable housing project at the Virginian RV Park. As Mayor Hailey Morton Levinson received public comments, Andrea Weaver launched into a comparison of human living conditions to the territorial needs of bears and wolves. However, her commentary quickly devolved, showcasing stark racial prejudice towards African Americans.

A Racist Interruption

Weaver used racial slurs and expressed derogatory sentiments about African Americans, insinuating they were responsible for crime and had not contributed to building the nation. Despite Mayor Levinson’s sincere attempts to maintain a respectful and safe space, Weaver continued her offensive rant. The council had no choice but to cut the audio and temporarily suspend the session to regain control.

Moving Forward Despite the Incident

Upon reconvening, the council demonstrated resilience and commitment by voting 3-2 to move the density increase measure forward, despite the unsettling incident. This decision reflects the council’s determination to proceed with the development of affordable housing in Jackson Town, standing strong in the face of adversity.