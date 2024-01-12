en English
Crime

Racist Murderer Robert Stewart Released from Prison: A Catalyst for National Debate

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Robert Stewart, a convicted racist murderer, has been granted freedom after serving time for the horrific murder of his cellmate, Zahid Mubarek, at Feltham Young Offenders Institute in west London. In a chilling incident in March 2000, Stewart bludgeoned 18-year-old Mubarek to death with a table leg just hours before Mubarek’s release, after serving a 90-day sentence for shoplifting. Stewart’s subsequent attempt to cover up the crime by adorning the cell wall with a swastika did little to prevent his conviction and incarceration.

The Tainted Halls of Feltham

The brutal crime brought to light serious concerns about institutional racism within Feltham. Mubarek, a vulnerable Asian teenager, was inexplicably placed in a cell with Stewart, a known racist. A public inquiry into the murder, propelled by the European Convention on Human Rights and initiated by then Home Secretary David Blunkett, unearthed an undercurrent of racial incidents and instances of abuse by white officers towards black inmates.

Stewart’s Release and Public Safety Concerns

Stewart’s release was sanctioned by a Parole Board panel following a thorough assessment of the threat he poses to society and his behavioural transformation. He is currently residing in a probation hostel situated outside of London, under the watchful eye of a team of specialists. Despite the stringent conditions and constant supervision imposed on his release, the decision has sparked a nationwide debate about racism in prisons and raised concerns about public safety.

‘Stephen Lawrence Moment’ for the Prison Service

Stewart’s case has been likened to the ‘Stephen Lawrence moment’ for the Prison Service and the criminal justice system, triggering a nationwide discussion on prison violence and racism. As society wrestles with these issues, it is critical to remember Zahid Mubarek, the young life cut short by intolerance and hatred, and to ensure that his legacy results in solid action against racism within the prison system.

Crime Human Rights United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

