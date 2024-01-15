Ra'anana Terror Attack: Hospitals Provide Updates on Victims' Condition

In a horrific act of terror that shook the city of Ra'anana, a woman in her 70s lost her life and at least 17 others were grievously wounded. The combined car-ramming and stabbing attack was executed by two residents of Bani Naim near Hebron. The deceased victim, Edna Blustein, 79, breathed her last at Meir Medical Center. The condition of the injured ranges from serious to moderate, with four minors also in moderate condition.
Suspects and Scope of the Attack
The assailants, Muhammad Zaidat, 44, and Ahmed Zaidat, 24, both from Hebron, were apprehended swiftly by Israeli authorities. The series of incidents involved a calculated combination of ramming and stabbing, leaving several individuals injured, some critically so. Notably, two among the injured hold French citizenship, underlining the international impact of this dreadful incident.
Hospital Reports on Victims' Conditions
Several hospitals that are treating victims of the terror attack have provided updates on their conditions. Schneider Children’s Medical Center is currently treating a 16-year-old boy in very serious condition in the ICU, along with eight more children. Beilinson Hospital is caring for three victims, one of whom is in a life-threatening condition. Meir Medical Center has four victims under its care, with two in very serious condition and two in moderate condition. Ichilov Hospital is looking after two men, both in light to moderate condition and awaiting surgery on their legs.
Hamas Claims Responsibility
Hamas has claimed responsibility for the combined ramming and stabbing attacks, which have left over a dozen people wounded and one person dead. The terrorists, Muhammad Zaidat and Ahmed Zaidat, were later arrested. Of the victims, seven children were brought in for treatment, six of them aged between 10-16 and in mild condition. The 79-year-old Edna Bluestein, who was badly wounded during the attack, has since passed away. Schools in the area were placed on lockdown, and parents were advised against taking their children outside their homes following the attacks.