Crime

Quezon City Welcomes Peaceful New Year Amid Isolated Gunfire Incident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:39 pm EST
Quezon City Welcomes Peaceful New Year Amid Isolated Gunfire Incident

In a striking contrast to the usual New Year’s chaos, Quezon City ushered in 2024 largely undisturbed, with the exception of an isolated incident involving a security guard’s reckless firing. The suspect, Boy Bagua, a 44-year-old security guard, was apprehended on Baesa Road in Barangay Baesa after a citizen reported his dangerous behavior. Found inebriated and in possession of a handgun and ammunition, Bagua now faces charges under RA 11926 for Indiscriminate Discharge of Firearms and RA 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Regulation Act.

A Near-Perfect Record

Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, the Quezon City Police District Director, reported an absence of major incidents involving the eight focus crimes and a significantly low number of firecracker-related injuries. This success, as Maranan pointed out, was largely due to the QCPD’s relentless campaigns against illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnics. These efforts saw the confiscation of over 14,000 firecrackers valued at approximately P400,000. The intensified campaigns against drugs and anti-criminality also played a crucial role in ensuring a peaceful start to the year.

A Celebratory Gesture

In extending New Year’s greetings to the families of the Quezon City police force, Maranan commended the officers for their commendable efforts in maintaining peace and order during the holiday. Their dedication and vigilance, he mentioned, were pivotal in creating a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for citizens to welcome the New Year.

The Greater Picture

Despite the isolated incident in Quezon City, the nationwide New Year’s Eve celebrations were largely peaceful. The Department of Health reported a total of 231 fireworks-related injuries since December 21, a number that, while significant, is lower compared to previous years. The government’s campaign discouraging firecrackers was deemed ‘satisfactory’ by the Health Secretary, reflecting a positive change in citizens’ attitudes towards safety during celebrations.

Crime Law Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

