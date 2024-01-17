Queenstown Plasterer Receives Home Detention for Unprovoked Assault

Tamati Hemowaka Wrathall, a 23-year-old plasterer from Queenstown, was handed a five-month home detention sentence after causing severe injury with reckless disregard. The incident took place on January 7, 2023, when an intoxicated Wrathall attempted to force his way to the front of a queue at a Searle Lane bar. The situation escalated when Wrathall was denied entry by the doorman, resulting in Wrathall lashing out aggressively at both the doorman and fellow patrons.

Unanticipated Violence Leads to Severe Injury

Without a hint of warning, Wrathall punched the doorman, causing a fracture in the victim's left eye socket. This unprovoked act of violence highlighted Wrathall's aggressive tendencies, which were exacerbated by his consumption of alcohol.

Wrathall's History of Violence and Substance Abuse

During the sentencing at the Queenstown District Court, a pre-sentence report shed light on Wrathall's history of alcohol and drug use, coupled with a propensity for violence. Notably, Wrathall has four previous convictions on his record, including one for assault with intent to injure back in 2020.

Sentencing Reflects Consideration of Multiple Factors

Judge, while acknowledging the severity of the injury and its long-term impact on the victim's mental health and earning capacity, also considered Wrathall's circumstances. His youth, a health condition worsened by medication and alcohol on the night of the attack, and his guilty plea played a part in the final decision. Additionally, Wrathall's active engagement in positive lifestyle sessions with the Salvation Army was noted. Consequently, what could have been a 12-month imprisonment sentence was reduced to a five-month home detention. In addition, Wrathall has been ordered to pay $500 to the victim for the emotional harm inflicted.