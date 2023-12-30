en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Queens Crime Incident Ends in Fatal Police Shooting

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:44 am EST
Queens Crime Incident Ends in Fatal Police Shooting

In a startling turn of events in Queens, New York, on Friday night, a man lost his life after Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) police officers fatally shot him during a crime incident. The situation transpired at approximately 10:15 p.m., near Jamaica Station, when an individual, claiming to be a crime victim, approached two MTA officers.

Confrontation and Fire Exchange

The officers, upon being directed to the alleged suspect, found themselves in a perilous situation. The suspect reportedly brandished a firearm at the officers, sparking an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was struck in the head, leading to critical injuries. He was promptly transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigation Underway

Following the incident, the secured crime scene area bore the aftermath of the encounter. A hat with the word ‘Killa’ and what appeared to be an automatic weapon were photographed at the scene. The incident is currently under investigation. The MTA, yet to provide further details, has been contacted for more information.

Crime in Queens

The incident is a grim reminder of the crime situation in Queens. In a similar, albeit unrelated event earlier this month, a man dropped a firearm on an MTA bus, causing a bullet to nearly hit multiple passengers. The suspect remains at large. Despite these incidents, the 103rd Precinct reports a decrease in shooting incidents in 2023, with 14 fewer incidents than the same point last year—a drop of 53.8%.

As the MTA shooting investigation continues, the officers involved will undoubtedly undergo scrutiny, and the victim’s family will seek answers. The event underscores the often dangerous, unpredictable nature of law enforcement and the ongoing issue of gun violence in society.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Incident Unfolds in Hamilton: Man Found Dead in Overnight Homicide Investigation

By Mazhar Abbas

Witness Safety Concerns Surface in Tupac Shakur's Murder Case

By BNN Correspondents

Western Australia Tightens Anti-Bikie Laws in Fight Against Organized Crime

By Geeta Pillai

U.S. Prosecutors Forego Second Trial for FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Nicaragua's Crackdown on Catholic Church: At Least Nine Priests Arrest ...
@Crime · 13 mins
Nicaragua's Crackdown on Catholic Church: At Least Nine Priests Arrest ...
heart comment 0
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard-Anderson: From Prison to Advocacy

By BNN Correspondents

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard-Anderson: From Prison to Advocacy
Double Homicide in Lod City: A Grim Picture of Rising Violence

By Shivani Chauhan

Double Homicide in Lod City: A Grim Picture of Rising Violence
Fatal Shooting Incident Involving Chilean Detective Raises Questions on Law Enforcement Protocols

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fatal Shooting Incident Involving Chilean Detective Raises Questions on Law Enforcement Protocols
The Tragic Christmas Eve Assassination of Broadcast Journalist Hilary Nosa Odia

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

The Tragic Christmas Eve Assassination of Broadcast Journalist Hilary Nosa Odia
Latest Headlines
World News
Basketball World Mourns the Passing of DePaul Legend Joey Meyer
1 min
Basketball World Mourns the Passing of DePaul Legend Joey Meyer
Colorado Secretary of State Commends Maine Counterpart for Stance on Trump's Decision
1 min
Colorado Secretary of State Commends Maine Counterpart for Stance on Trump's Decision
Rajasthan's Political Landscape: Chief Minister's Visit to Governor Precedes Cabinet Expansion
3 mins
Rajasthan's Political Landscape: Chief Minister's Visit to Governor Precedes Cabinet Expansion
'Good Morning Britain' Broadcaster Susanna Reid Shares Health Scare That Prompted Lifestyle Change
6 mins
'Good Morning Britain' Broadcaster Susanna Reid Shares Health Scare That Prompted Lifestyle Change
Poliovirus Detected in Four Pakistani Districts: Challenges in Eradication Efforts Highlighted
7 mins
Poliovirus Detected in Four Pakistani Districts: Challenges in Eradication Efforts Highlighted
Cambodian Ministry of Health Confirms 11 New Cases of Omicron JN.1 Variant
7 mins
Cambodian Ministry of Health Confirms 11 New Cases of Omicron JN.1 Variant
Brooklyn Nets' Lineup Shuffle Fails to Prevent Loss to Wizards
7 mins
Brooklyn Nets' Lineup Shuffle Fails to Prevent Loss to Wizards
Congress National Alliance Committee Meeting: Aligning for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
8 mins
Congress National Alliance Committee Meeting: Aligning for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Ethiopia's RRS Challenges Human Rights Report on Refugees
9 mins
Ethiopia's RRS Challenges Human Rights Report on Refugees
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
27 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
1 hour
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app