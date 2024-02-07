Hussain Pleads Not Guilty in Leeds Court for Fatal Accident

In a dramatic turn of events, Qabir Hussain, a 53-year-old man from Wakefield, refuted the charges against him in Leeds Crown Court regarding the fatal incident that claimed the life of David Brooke in January 2022.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The incident unraveled near a convenience store on Barnsley Road. Mr. Brooke, an octogenarian, was hit by a VW Caddy van, suffering severe head injuries due to the impact. Despite the timely medical assistance provided at the scene, Mr. Brooke's injuries proved too grievous, culminating in his untimely demise.

Police Investigation Ensues

Following the tragic incident, the police initiated a comprehensive investigation and cordoned off the area. They appealed to anyone who might have captured dashcam footage of the VW Caddy on the morning of the accident, believing it could prove pivotal to their investigation.

The Courtroom Drama Unfolds

Qabir Hussain pleaded not guilty to the charges, setting the stage for a trial that is expected to last three days. The trial is scheduled to commence on May 31 of the following year. Meanwhile, Hussain has been granted bail.