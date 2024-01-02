Putnam County Man Faces Felony Charges for Drunk Driving Incident in Hartland

In the quiet town of Hartland, New York, a new year’s day incident has jolted the community. A man identified as Robert Taylor from Kent, Putnam County, has been charged with felony drunk driving. The 36-year-old was apprehended on January 1, 2024, following an episode of reckless behavior that led to property damage.

Series of Irresponsible Acts

Taylor was observed damaging several mailboxes in the Hartland area, an act that drew the attention of a victim whose mailbox was among the ones harmed. The victim followed Taylor, took note of his license plate, and reported it to the authorities. This was a crucial step that eventually led to Taylor’s arrest.

Apprehension and Arrest

Deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office were the first to notice Taylor’s erratic behavior. They saw him throw an open beer can from his vehicle on Ridge Road which led to a traffic stop. Upon their arrival, state troopers took over the scene. They conducted an interview with Taylor and detected the unmistakable smell of alcohol.

Taylor was subjected to multiple sobriety tests which he failed, leading to his immediate arrest. His charges include driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol level exceeding the legal limit and a DWI with a prior arrest within the past decade. This latter charge qualifies his drunk driving incident as a felony.

Consequences and Court Appearance

Taylor now faces severe legal consequences for his actions. He is scheduled to appear in court in February 2024 to answer these charges. In addition to this, he has been issued traffic tickets in relation to the event. This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers and potential legal implications of drunk driving.