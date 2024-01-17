Putnam County Drug Dealer Convicted for Fatal Overdose

William Mancusi III, a 47-year-old resident of Kent in Putnam County, has been convicted on multiple charges following a fatal drug overdose that transpired back in November 2021. The two-time felon has been found guilty of selling a deadly concoction of drugs that led to a fatality in Southeast.

The Case

The conviction was the outcome of a thorough investigation by the New York State Police, who responded to the overdose incident and traced the lethal drugs back to Mancusi. The substance, a potent blend of heroin, fentanyl, and xylazine, caused the untimely death of an individual. Mancusi was subsequently charged with two counts each of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree.

Additional Incriminating Evidence

Undercover operations further implicated Mancusi when he was recorded selling the same lethal drug mixture to a confidential informant while emphasizing on its strength. The dangerous nature of the drug blend was confirmed through chemical analysis by Jenna Snow, a forensic scientist with the New York State Police.

The Verdict and Repercussions

With previous convictions that include drug-impaired driving and vehicular manslaughter, Mancusi was remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility. He is staring down the barrel of a potential 24-year state prison sentence, with the sentencing slated for March 5. The case was prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Breanne Smith and Assistant District Attorney Joseph Charbonneau.

Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy expressed relief at the removal of a 'career criminal' from the community. He emphasized the extreme danger posed by the drugs sold by Mancusi, particularly highlighting that xylazine is unresponsive to Narcan, a commonly used overdose reversal drug. This case brings to light the grim reality of the opioid crisis and the extraordinary risks associated with such illicit substances.