Crime

Purulia Lynching: An Unsettling Echo of Palghar

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:42 pm EST
Purulia Lynching: An Unsettling Echo of Palghar

In a chilling rerun of the infamous Palghar incident, a group of Sadhus were reportedly stripped and assaulted by a mob in Purulia, West Bengal. The victims were said to be en route to Gangasagar for the ‘Makar Sankranti’ festival, a significant religious event. This shocking development has raised serious questions about the law and order situation in the state and the safety of religious pilgrims.

Allegations Against the Governing Party

The incident has provoked a wave of criticism towards the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), among others, has laid the blame squarely on the TMC’s doorstep. They argue that the government, while extending protection to individuals like Shahjahan Sheikh, referred to as a terrorist by some, has failed to ensure the safety of the Sadhus.

An Echo of Palghar

This recent occurrence is eerily similar to the 2020 Palghar lynching in Maharashtra. In that incident, two Hindu sadhus and their driver were also stripped and beaten by a mob. The parallels between the two events have led to increased scrutiny and calls for justice.

Implications for Law and Order

The Purulia incident has sparked widespread concern about the state of law and order in West Bengal. Critics argue that the government’s inability to protect religious pilgrims, especially those on their way to significant festivals like ‘Makar Sankranti’, paints a disturbing picture of the security situation in the state. The incident serves as a grim reminder that the safety of such individuals should never be compromised and that the government needs to take immediate and effective action to prevent such incidents in the future.

Crime
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

