Crime

Punjab Police Detain Key Terror Operative Kailash Khichan: Uncovering Terror Links

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:20 am EST
Punjab Police Detain Key Terror Operative Kailash Khichan: Uncovering Terror Links

In a significant breakthrough in the fight against terrorism, Indian authorities have arrested Kailash Khichan, a key operative linked to Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda, in Punjab. The arrest points to Khichan’s involvement in supplying weapons to the associates of the terror group Babbar Khalistan International (BKI), with the intent of committing major crimes within the state.

Collaborative Operation Leads to Significant Arrest

The arrest was the result of a joint operation between the anti-gangster task force of Punjab (AGTF) and central agencies. Khichan was found in possession of a Chinese pistol and eight live cartridges. According to the Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, this operation has exposed connections to the terrorist outfit Babbar Khalistan International (BKI), reinforcing the state’s commitment to combatting terrorism.

Shedding Light on Terror Networks

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had previously seized illegal arms, ammunition, documents, digital devices, and cash in a multi-state crackdown related to the banned BKI and the Lawrence Bishnoi crime syndicate. The crackdown involved raids at 32 locations across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Chandigarh, underscoring the wide net of these terror networks. Key conspirators Harwinder Singh aka Rinda and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu aka Landa were identified as involved in hatching terror conspiracies, smuggling arms and ammunition into Punjab, and sending funds to their associates for carrying out terror acts.

Deepening Ties and Criminal Associations

The recent arrest of Khichan not only highlights the persistent threat of terrorism but also reveals the deepening ties between criminal syndicates and terrorist organizations. Khichan had a criminal history with multiple cases registered against him in Punjab and Rajasthan, and was wanted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. His links to Harvinder Singh alias Rinda and USA-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia underscore the global nature of these criminal alliances. The arrest follows an incident in which Sharanpreet Singh, another operative from the Babbar Khalsa International, known for his close ties with Harvinder Rinda, sustained a bullet injury. Singh was wanted for involvement in multiple legal cases, including those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and a murder case in Batala, highlighting the pervasive and violent nature of these networks.

Crime India Terrorism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

