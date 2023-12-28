en English
Crime

Punjab Police Arrests Notorious Gangster Vikramjit Singh: A Blow to Organized Crime

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:05 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:26 am EST
Punjab Police Arrests Notorious Gangster Vikramjit Singh: A Blow to Organized Crime

In a significant blow to organized crime in Punjab, the state’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) took into custody Vikramjit Singh—alias Vicky—tied to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang. The arrest, which occurred on Thursday, involved the seizure of a Chinese pistol, live cartridges, and a Toyota Fortuner car from Singh’s possession.

Assignments from Foreign Handlers

Singh was reportedly tasked with a grave assignment by a foreign-based handler: to assassinate a rival gang member. Furthermore, his criminal activities extend to cross-border smuggling, including illicit trafficking of drugs and weapons. This arrest underscores the ongoing collaboration between India’s criminal elements and foreign entities, raising questions about the global reach of organised crime.

A Long Criminal History

Gaurav Yadav, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab, unmasked Singh’s extensive criminal record. With 20 cases filed against him across Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, his charges include grave offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). His criminal exploits also extend to a high-profile murder. Singh is implicated as a shooter and co-accused in the 2018 murder of Jordan, a rival gang member, in a gym in Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

Implications of the Arrest

The arrest of Vikramjit Singh is viewed as a substantial setback to organized crime in Punjab. The episode brings to light the extent of criminal networks operating within the nation and their international connections, including alleged support from Pakistani agencies. The case also underscores the resilience and effectiveness of law enforcement agencies in combating organized crime and maintaining public safety.

Crime India Pakistan
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

