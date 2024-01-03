en English
Crime

Punjab Man Detained at IGI Airport for Carrying Live Ammunition

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:00 pm EST
In the early hours of today, security personnel at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi detained a 45-year-old man from Punjab for carrying 50 live cartridges in his baggage. The man, identified as Gurinder Singh from Gurdaspur, was stopped while attempting to board a Vistara Airlines flight to Amritsar.

Security Measures in Action

The security personnel’s keen vigilance led to the detection of the live ammunition during the routine screening of Singh’s luggage. This alarming discovery prompted an immediate physical check of his belongings, which confirmed the existence of the cartridges. It is important to note that Singh was not in possession of a valid license for the ammunition he was carrying, a serious violation of airport security norms and national laws.

Immediate Aftermath and Legal Consequences

Following the discovery, an official report was lodged, and a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under the Arms Act against Singh. This act triggers the initiation of a formal police investigation into the incident. The exact reasons for Singh’s possession of such a large quantity of live ammunition without a valid license remain undisclosed at this time.

Forward Steps and Future Implications

The police have embarked on an extensive investigation into the incident, aiming to uncover the intentions behind Singh’s alarming actions. Additional information regarding the case is expected to be released as the investigation progresses. This incident, while unsettling, serves as a stark reminder of the critical role airport security plays in maintaining public safety. It also underscores the necessity for stringent legal measures against those who breach these security norms.

Crime India Security
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

