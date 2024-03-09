Punjab Fraud Alert: Woman Impersonates CBI Officer, Gang Dupes Haryana Family of 52 Lakh

In a startling revelation of deceit, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has uncovered a sophisticated scam involving a woman, Pooja Rani, and her associates, who impersonated vigilance and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers to extort vast sums of money from unsuspecting victims. Among their nefarious activities, the gang notably extracted Rs 52 lakh from a Haryana family, leveraging their false identities to instill fear and compliance.

Elaborate Scheme Unraveled

The arrest of Pooja Rani near Ludhiana's Ladhowal toll plaza marked a significant breakthrough in the investigation. Found in possession of incriminating items such as mobile phones and vital documents, Rani's capture shed light on the gang's extensive operations. The group, including Rani's husband Hardeep Singh, who remains at large, and four other accomplices, engaged in a systematic campaign to defraud individuals under the guise of conducting official inquiries. Their method involved posing as officers from the Chandigarh office of the Vigilance Bureau, threatening to implicate their targets in fabricated legal troubles unless a ransom was paid.

Victims Across Regions

The gang's reach extended beyond Punjab, with a significant operation in Haryana's Pehowa village, where they conned a family out of Rs 52 lakh by simulating a CBI raid. Their tactics included the issuance of false notices and direct threats of legal action, compelling their victims to comply with their monetary demands. The case came to light following a complaint by a farmer from Bhaini Salu village, who was coerced into handing over cheques amounting to Rs 25 lakh to avoid bogus charges concerning the sale of panchayat land.

Implications and Ongoing Investigations

The arrests signal a crucial step forward in dismantling a network that preyed on the fears of its victims to secure financial gain. The Vigilance Bureau's ongoing efforts to apprehend the remaining members of the gang, including Hardeep Singh, highlight the challenges in combating impersonation and fraud. This case serves as a stark reminder of the sophisticated methods employed by criminals to exploit the authority of law enforcement agencies for illicit purposes. As investigations continue, the broader implications for vigilance and the necessity for public awareness about such scams become increasingly apparent.