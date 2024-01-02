en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Pune Police Apprehend Serial Molester Using CCTV Footage

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
Pune Police Apprehend Serial Molester Using CCTV Footage

In a significant breakthrough, Pune Police have apprehended a 45-year-old man, Maruti Nanaware, identified as a serial molester with a criminal history stretching over a decade. The arrest was made possible through the diligent examination of approximately 100 CCTV footages, leading to the spotting of a partial vehicle registration number, which was instrumental in tracing Nanaware.

Deciphering the Trail of Offenses

The latest incident that led to Nanaware’s arrest involved the molestation of an eight-year-old girl in the Kondhwa area. This case adds another grim chapter to his criminal history, which already includes six cases of molestation and kidnapping. However, his offenses aren’t new to the law enforcement agencies. Nanaware had previously served a 10-year imprisonment term for a rape case in 2013, further solidifying his nefarious reputation.

A History of Crime

Nanaware’s previous offenses were registered across multiple police stations, including those in the areas of Swargate, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Bibwewadi, and Sahakar Nagar. The most notable crime among these was the Sahakar Nagar case, which resulted in his decade-long imprisonment for rape and abduction. The span of his crimes, both in terms of geography and time, presents a chilling picture of a man who left a trail of victims in his wake.

Justice Served

For the current charges, Nanaware has been arrested under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. With this arrest, not only has a dangerous criminal been taken off the streets, but a sense of safety and justice has been restored to the communities that have been living in fear.

0
Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zac Efron to Portray Serial Killer Ted Bundy in Upcoming Film

By BNN Correspondents

Public's Assistance Sought in McCracken County Shoplifting Incident

By Waqas Arain

Sophisticated Phone Scam Targets Florida Residents, Impersonates Law Enforcement

By Waqas Arain

Wolverhampton Tragedy: Father of Seven Killed in Home Attack, Police Arrest Suspect

By Ebenezer Mensah

Fatal Shooting in Fort Washington: Young Man Killed, Two Injured ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Fatal Shooting in Fort Washington: Young Man Killed, Two Injured ...
heart comment 0
Winnipeg Toddler’s Brush with Death: The Hidden Threat of Illicit Drugs

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Winnipeg Toddler's Brush with Death: The Hidden Threat of Illicit Drugs
Pakistani Hindu Refugee Brutally Attacked in Delhi Over Payment Dispute

By Dil Bar Irshad

Pakistani Hindu Refugee Brutally Attacked in Delhi Over Payment Dispute
Southern Baptist Convention Figure Paul Pressler Settles Rape Lawsuit

By BNN Correspondents

Southern Baptist Convention Figure Paul Pressler Settles Rape Lawsuit
Little Rock Records First Homicide of 2024: Suspect in Custody

By Ebenezer Mensah

Little Rock Records First Homicide of 2024: Suspect in Custody
Latest Headlines
World News
Tennessee Titans Face Quarterback Uncertainty Ahead of Week 18
21 seconds
Tennessee Titans Face Quarterback Uncertainty Ahead of Week 18
Reconsidering Fat: The Underappreciated Role of Good Fats in Weight Loss
50 seconds
Reconsidering Fat: The Underappreciated Role of Good Fats in Weight Loss
Thailand's Cabinet Kickstarts 2024 with Key Policy Discussions and Visa Waivers
59 seconds
Thailand's Cabinet Kickstarts 2024 with Key Policy Discussions and Visa Waivers
DML Podcast Sheds Light on U.S. Border Crisis and Declining Birth Rates
2 mins
DML Podcast Sheds Light on U.S. Border Crisis and Declining Birth Rates
Global Biopharmaceuticals Market to Surpass $700 Billion by 2028, Driven by Innovation and Demand
2 mins
Global Biopharmaceuticals Market to Surpass $700 Billion by 2028, Driven by Innovation and Demand
AP's Extensive News Coverage: From North Carolina Elections to Global Issues
2 mins
AP's Extensive News Coverage: From North Carolina Elections to Global Issues
Oklahoma Sooners Brace for Challenge: Offensive Line Scramble for 2024 SEC Season
2 mins
Oklahoma Sooners Brace for Challenge: Offensive Line Scramble for 2024 SEC Season
Trump's Unverified Claims of Widespread Voter Fraud: An Examination
2 mins
Trump's Unverified Claims of Widespread Voter Fraud: An Examination
Murray State Triumphs over Middle Tennessee in College Basketball
2 mins
Murray State Triumphs over Middle Tennessee in College Basketball
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
27 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
32 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
34 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
42 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app