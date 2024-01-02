Pune Police Apprehend Serial Molester Using CCTV Footage

In a significant breakthrough, Pune Police have apprehended a 45-year-old man, Maruti Nanaware, identified as a serial molester with a criminal history stretching over a decade. The arrest was made possible through the diligent examination of approximately 100 CCTV footages, leading to the spotting of a partial vehicle registration number, which was instrumental in tracing Nanaware.

Deciphering the Trail of Offenses

The latest incident that led to Nanaware’s arrest involved the molestation of an eight-year-old girl in the Kondhwa area. This case adds another grim chapter to his criminal history, which already includes six cases of molestation and kidnapping. However, his offenses aren’t new to the law enforcement agencies. Nanaware had previously served a 10-year imprisonment term for a rape case in 2013, further solidifying his nefarious reputation.

A History of Crime

Nanaware’s previous offenses were registered across multiple police stations, including those in the areas of Swargate, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Bibwewadi, and Sahakar Nagar. The most notable crime among these was the Sahakar Nagar case, which resulted in his decade-long imprisonment for rape and abduction. The span of his crimes, both in terms of geography and time, presents a chilling picture of a man who left a trail of victims in his wake.

Justice Served

For the current charges, Nanaware has been arrested under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. With this arrest, not only has a dangerous criminal been taken off the streets, but a sense of safety and justice has been restored to the communities that have been living in fear.