Accidents

Pueblo Records First Homicide of 2024 Amidst Rising Crime Rates

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Pueblo Records First Homicide of 2024 Amidst Rising Crime Rates

A chilling wave of violence has washed over the city of Pueblo, Colorado, as the year 2024 opens with a fatal shooting marking the city’s first homicide. The incident, which occurred in the 1200 block of Berwind Avenue on Monday afternoon, saw a man losing his life to a gunshot wound. The identity of the victim remains undisclosed by the county coroner’s office, while the suspect, a 56-year-old man named Ricky Gilbert Trujillo, was taken into custody by the Pueblo Police Department.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Upon responding to a shooting report, police officers discovered the deceased adult male at the crime scene. The initial investigation led to the arrest of Trujillo, who now faces charges of first-degree murder. Currently held at Pueblo County jail without bail, Trujillo is awaiting his day in court.

The Rising Tide of Violence in Pueblo

This recent homicide follows closely on the heels of another shooting that took place early Sunday morning in the 1300 block of East 14th Street. The previous incident resulted in a man being seriously injured and subsequently succumbing to his injuries at a local hospital. These back-to-back violent events underscore a growing trend of deadly crimes in Pueblo, which recorded high numbers of homicides in the past two years. In 2023 alone, the city witnessed a staggering count of 26 homicides, with 27 reported in 2022.

Concern Over Increasing Crime Rates

The city also grappled with a record number of auto thefts in 2023, further exacerbating the residents’ concerns over escalating crime rates. With the first homicide of 2024 already on record, the city’s law enforcement agencies face the daunting task of curbing this rising tide of violence and restoring a sense of security among the citizens of Pueblo.

Mazhar Abbas

