Asia

Public Urged to Aid in LAPD’s Search for Missing Masami Arima

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
Public Urged to Aid in LAPD’s Search for Missing Masami Arima

The local community of Los Angeles is grappling with the unsettling news of a missing elderly man. The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Devonshire Division, in a joint appeal with the family of the missing individual, has turned to the public for assistance in locating Masami Arima, a 75-year-old man of Asian descent.

A Glimpse into Masami Arima’s Profile

Reported to be in a diminished mental state, Arima was last seen on January 9, at approximately 3:30 p.m., on the 400 block of West Arlight Street in Monterey Park. He is described as an Asian male with grey hair, a white moustache, and black eyes. Standing at 5 feet 3 inches tall, he weighs approximately 120 pounds. The last outfit he was seen wearing consists of a maroon jacket, blue jeans, and grey/white shoes.

Arima’s Possible Mode of Transportation

Adding to the urgency of the situation, Arima might have access to a vehicle. He is believed to be driving a 2001 gold Toyota Sienna with the California license plate number 4UNJ113.

Call for Public Assistance

The LAPD is urging anyone who has information about Arima’s whereabouts to get in touch with the Devonshire Division watch commander or the LAPD’s 24-hour number during non-business hours and weekends. In an effort to encourage more individuals to come forward, the LAPD has partnered with the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers to provide an anonymous reporting platform. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach out to the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers or use the ‘P3 Tips’ mobile application, selecting the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

In these trying times, our communities need to unite and work together. If you have any information about Masami Arima, please come forward. Your information could be the key to ensuring his safe return.

Asia Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

