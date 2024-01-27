Public Help Sought in Manhunt for Fugitive Joshua Chambers

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has launched a public manhunt for 21-year-old Joshua Chambers, who is on the run after violating the terms of his pretrial release. Chambers, who is wanted for firearms and narcotics offenses, has evaded the police once again, highlighting the challenges law enforcement face while dealing with repeat offenders.

Originally arrested in December 2022, Chambers had been out on pretrial release when he violated a condition of his arrangement, prompting the issuance of a new arrest warrant on January 19. This recent breach has intensified the efforts of the IMPD to apprehend Chambers, as they seek to prevent any potential public safety risks.

Chambers Eludes Police After Car Chase

In a recent development on January 25, IMPD officers attempted to stop a vehicle registered to Chambers. Instead of complying, the vehicle sped away, resulting in a chase that ended with a crash near East 53rd Street and Central Avenue. Two individuals, believed to be Chambers and an unidentified companion, fled from the crash site on foot and managed to evade the police.

With Chambers still at large, IMPD has turned to the public for assistance. Anyone with information regarding Chambers' whereabouts is urged to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

The organization offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest, providing a strong incentive for community members to aid in the capture of Chambers. The IMPD's ongoing search for Chambers serves as a stark reminder of the perpetual struggle against crime and the importance of community involvement in ensuring public safety.