en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Public Disturbance in Chau Doc Town: Police Officer Injured in Confrontation

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
Public Disturbance in Chau Doc Town: Police Officer Injured in Confrontation

In a chilling incident in Chau Doc Town, a man named Duong Van Han, paraded a homemade machete in a threatening manner towards the public, sparking panic and chaos. The dire situation quickly escalated, leading to local law enforcement being called to the scene in an attempt to defuse the situation.

Attempt to Subdue the Threat

Despite attempts by the police to pacify Han and convince him to surrender his weapon, he remained defiant. Major Thai Van Tam, one of the responding officers, took it upon himself to try and disarm Han. Equipped with a long iron rod, Major Tam bravely approached Han in an attempt to neutralize the threat.

Confrontation Turns Bloody

However, the situation took a sinister turn when Han, in a state of apparent panic, attacked Major Tam. The officer sustained a severe injury to his right arm during the confrontation. The harrowing ordeal was captured on video by onlookers, providing a visual testament to the gravity of the situation.

Arrest and Aftermath

Despite the terrifying turn of events, the police were eventually successful in disarming Han and placing him under arrest. At this time, it has not been confirmed whether Han was under the influence of drugs during the incident. Major Tam, who was severely wounded and had lost a significant amount of blood, was rushed to a local hospital. He has since been reported to be in stable condition, showing resilience in the face of such adversity.

0
Crime Law Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Target Locks Up Everyday Items to Curb Escalating Theft

By Israel Ojoko

ACASA Broadens Mission Scope to Include Human Trafficking Victims

By Dil Bar Irshad

Stoke-on-Trent Takeaway Rammed by Car; Woman Arrested

By Olalekan Adigun

Drug Trafficker Barry Simmons in Court Again for Cannabis-Related Driving Offense

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Anganwadi Worker Brutally Assaulted in Karnataka Village ...
@Crime · 8 mins
Anganwadi Worker Brutally Assaulted in Karnataka Village ...
heart comment 0
Man Arrested for Lewd Conduct at McDonald’s PlayPlace in Bethany

By Mazhar Abbas

Man Arrested for Lewd Conduct at McDonald's PlayPlace in Bethany
Bite Incident at Noida’s Gaur City-2: Domestic Worker Attacked by German Shepherd

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bite Incident at Noida's Gaur City-2: Domestic Worker Attacked by German Shepherd
Colorado Sees Decline in Certain Types of Crimes in 2023

By Hadeel Hashem

Colorado Sees Decline in Certain Types of Crimes in 2023
Ohio Woman Escapes Potential Threat Through Quick Thinking and Awareness

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Ohio Woman Escapes Potential Threat Through Quick Thinking and Awareness
Latest Headlines
World News
Torquay United's Struggles and Hopes: A Year in Review
9 seconds
Torquay United's Struggles and Hopes: A Year in Review
Papua New Guinea Government Committed to Progress: PM James Marape
9 seconds
Papua New Guinea Government Committed to Progress: PM James Marape
Jamaica's Local Government Elections: A Case for Simultaneous Polling
9 seconds
Jamaica's Local Government Elections: A Case for Simultaneous Polling
Anne Cushen Joins Operation Transformation 2024: Inspiring a National Health Drive
2 mins
Anne Cushen Joins Operation Transformation 2024: Inspiring a National Health Drive
Nestel Joins Raw Story; Trump's 2024 Run Under Scrutiny
3 mins
Nestel Joins Raw Story; Trump's 2024 Run Under Scrutiny
Al Ahli Dominates Isa Town in Zain Bahrain Basketball League
3 mins
Al Ahli Dominates Isa Town in Zain Bahrain Basketball League
Bapatla: A Tapestry of Politics, Education, and Tourism in the Heart of India
4 mins
Bapatla: A Tapestry of Politics, Education, and Tourism in the Heart of India
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers: Skinner and McDavid Shine
4 mins
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers: Skinner and McDavid Shine
Kyrgyz Parliament and KOICA Partner for Parliamentary Digitalization
4 mins
Kyrgyz Parliament and KOICA Partner for Parliamentary Digitalization
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
57 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app