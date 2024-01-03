Public Disturbance in Chau Doc Town: Police Officer Injured in Confrontation

In a chilling incident in Chau Doc Town, a man named Duong Van Han, paraded a homemade machete in a threatening manner towards the public, sparking panic and chaos. The dire situation quickly escalated, leading to local law enforcement being called to the scene in an attempt to defuse the situation.

Attempt to Subdue the Threat

Despite attempts by the police to pacify Han and convince him to surrender his weapon, he remained defiant. Major Thai Van Tam, one of the responding officers, took it upon himself to try and disarm Han. Equipped with a long iron rod, Major Tam bravely approached Han in an attempt to neutralize the threat.

Confrontation Turns Bloody

However, the situation took a sinister turn when Han, in a state of apparent panic, attacked Major Tam. The officer sustained a severe injury to his right arm during the confrontation. The harrowing ordeal was captured on video by onlookers, providing a visual testament to the gravity of the situation.

Arrest and Aftermath

Despite the terrifying turn of events, the police were eventually successful in disarming Han and placing him under arrest. At this time, it has not been confirmed whether Han was under the influence of drugs during the incident. Major Tam, who was severely wounded and had lost a significant amount of blood, was rushed to a local hospital. He has since been reported to be in stable condition, showing resilience in the face of such adversity.