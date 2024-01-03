Public Dispute Turns Deadly Amid Healthcare System’s Shortcomings in Delhi

In a tragic series of events in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur area, a man named Parmod, aged 47, lost his life following an altercation that spiralled into a public dispute while he was drunk. The incident, which took place on Tuesday night, started with a distress call to the police by a woman named Kajal. She reported that Parmod had harassed and verbally abused her.

From a Public Squabble to a Fatal Fall

The police arrived promptly on the scene, and while transporting the involved parties – Parmod and Kajal – to the police station, Parmod began vomiting. In his disoriented state, Parmod jumped from the moving police vehicle, resulting in significant injuries. He was immediately rushed to JPC Hospital for medical attention.

Healthcare System’s Failure to Respond

From JPC Hospital, Parmod was referred to GTB Hospital. However, the hospital was unable to admit him due to the unavailability of CT-Scan equipment. The next attempt to secure a bed was at LNJP Hospital, but this too proved unsuccessful due to the lack of ICU Ventilator beds. The last-ditch attempt to get him admitted was at RML Hospital, but again, he was denied admission.

Tragedy Strikes Amid Frustration

With no options left, Parmod was taken back to JPC Hospital, where he was eventually declared dead. This incident paints a grim picture of the existing healthcare system in the region, where a lack of critical medical equipment and facilities proved fatal for a patient in need.

Investigation Underway

A case has been registered under multiple sections of the IPC against Parmod, who had a history of involvement in criminal cases, including attempted murder. A medical board is currently being formed to conduct a post-mortem, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances leading to Parmod’s death.