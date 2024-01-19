Public Assistance Requested in Investigation of Sparrows Point Fatal Stabbing

In a grim turn of events at the McCormick Maryland Logistics Center in Sparrows Point, a fatal stabbing incident has left the local community shocked and the authorities on high alert. The Baltimore County Police are now turning to the public for assistance in locating the suspect, identified as Andre Ali Hubbard, also known by the alias Moab Eleazore Ezekuna-Bey.

Victim Found at McCormick's Site

On a recent Tuesday evening, around 9 p.m., police were alerted to the scene of the crime where they discovered a male victim, later identified as Anthony Day, 32, with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. Despite immediate transportation to a local hospital, Day succumbed to his injuries, further escalating the urgency of the ongoing investigation.

Seeking Public Assistance

Authorities have since been actively seeking Hubbard, who is believed to be closely connected to this brutal incident. The Baltimore County Police Department is urging anyone with potential information about Hubbard's whereabouts to step forward and assist the detectives in their ongoing investigation. The public's contribution could be pivotal in apprehending the suspect and shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this violent act.

Company's Cooperation

McCormick & Co., whose logistics center served as the unfortunate backdrop for this crime, has been cooperating fully with the investigation. As the case continues to unfold, the police are hopeful that additional details will surface, aiding in the swift arrest of the suspect and the provision of justice for the victim and his family.