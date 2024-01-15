Public Assistance Sought in Metro Sexual Assault Case: Northumbria Police

Travelling between Central Station and South Shields on the Tyne and Wear Metro on the night of December 7, a passenger experienced a terrifying ordeal. An unidentified man allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, making inappropriate comments, physically violating space by rubbing their legs, and threatening to follow them home. The incident happened between 8.40pm and 9.30pm, a time when the train was populated with people returning home after a day’s work.

Quick Thinking Deters Assailant

The victim showed remarkable courage and presence of mind in the face of this distressing situation. Devising a strategy to deter the perpetrator, the victim pretended to be with someone else. This act of quick thinking seemed to have the desired effect, and the man left the train at South Shields Interchange, ceasing his menacing actions.

Northumbria Police Seek Public Assistance

Northumbria Police have launched a thorough investigation into the alleged sexual assault. In an effort to identify and locate the suspect, they have released a CCTV image of a man who they believe may have pertinent information about the incident. The police force is now turning to the public, seeking their assistance in this crucial matter.

Public Appeal for Information

On January 15, Northumbria Police made a public appeal, urging anyone who recognizes the man in the CCTV image or has any information about the incident to come forward. They have requested that anyone with knowledge of the event contact them via their website or by calling a designated number, referencing a specific crime number. This appeal is a significant step in their ongoing investigation and a testament to their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Metro passengers.