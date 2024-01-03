en English
Crime

Public Assistance Sought in Ballybofey Trailer Theft Case

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
Public Assistance Sought in Ballybofey Trailer Theft Case

In the small town of Ballybofey, the new year brought an unexpected event. The Gardai are actively seeking public assistance regarding the theft of a trailer that occurred in the Carrickmagrath area. The incident transpired between 3pm on January 1st and 10am on January 2nd, casting a shadow over the holiday season’s usually joyous end.

The Stolen Property

The stolen property is distinctly identifiable – a bright yellow Kane low loader trailer. It bears the registration number 03 DL 2234. The theft of such a significant item in broad daylight, no doubt, raises questions about the audacity of the thieves and the preparedness of the local security apparatus.

Investigation Underway

Law enforcement officers, in their preliminary investigation, suspect that the trailer was likely towed away by a tractor. This assumption adds a new layer to the investigation, indicating that the perpetrators were not only bold but also possibly well-equipped and organized.

Call for Public Assistance

The Gardai, in a move to gather as much evidence as possible, are urging anyone who might have relevant information or dash cam footage to come forward. They urge individuals to contact the Gardai in Letterkenny at the provided phone number, 074-9167100. The hunt for the yellow Kane low loader trailer continues, with the hope that it will soon be returned to its rightful owner, and the perpetrators brought to justice.

Crime Ireland Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

