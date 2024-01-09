Public Appeal Launched by Durham Police to Locate Wanted Man

Durham Police have issued a public appeal in an attempt to locate 40-year-old Richard Jenkinson, who is currently wanted on recall to prison. The authorities have urged anyone with information on Jenkinson’s whereabouts to come forward and assist the police in their ongoing investigation. The appeal, made public on January 9, highlights the crucial role community cooperation plays in law enforcement’s efforts to apprehend individuals sought by the justice system.

Urgent Appeal for Assistance

Durham Police have requested the public’s assistance in locating Jenkinson, emphasizing the urgency of their appeal. The authorities have advised those who may have seen Jenkinson or have details of his current location to contact the Darlington Police at the provided phone number. As part of their appeal, the police have underscored the critical role public participation plays in their investigations, particularly when trying to locate individuals wanted by the justice system.

No Details Disclosed

The Durham Police have yet to disclose the reasons for Jenkinson’s recall to prison or provide any additional information regarding his case. The lack of details has, however, not detracted from the urgency of their appeal or the necessity for public assistance in apprehending Jenkinson.

Previous Appeals

