Crime

Public Appeal Launched by Durham Police to Locate Wanted Man

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
Durham Police have issued a public appeal in an attempt to locate 40-year-old Richard Jenkinson, who is currently wanted on recall to prison. The authorities have urged anyone with information on Jenkinson’s whereabouts to come forward and assist the police in their ongoing investigation. The appeal, made public on January 9, highlights the crucial role community cooperation plays in law enforcement’s efforts to apprehend individuals sought by the justice system.

Urgent Appeal for Assistance

Durham Police have requested the public’s assistance in locating Jenkinson, emphasizing the urgency of their appeal. The authorities have advised those who may have seen Jenkinson or have details of his current location to contact the Darlington Police at the provided phone number. As part of their appeal, the police have underscored the critical role public participation plays in their investigations, particularly when trying to locate individuals wanted by the justice system.

No Details Disclosed

The Durham Police have yet to disclose the reasons for Jenkinson’s recall to prison or provide any additional information regarding his case. The lack of details has, however, not detracted from the urgency of their appeal or the necessity for public assistance in apprehending Jenkinson.

Previous Appeals

This appeal follows a number of similar requests made by law enforcement agencies across the country. Among the most recent was an appeal to locate Darren Young, a man wanted on recall to prison for burglary, who has links to the Plymouth area. Another recent appeal was launched to locate Bradley Thompson, who was wanted for two assaults, criminal damage, and recall to prison in Blackpool. The public was urged in both instances not to approach these individuals but to alert the police of their whereabouts.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

