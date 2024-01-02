en English
Crime

Public appeal in Selby Home Bargains Case: Police Seek Identification of Suspect

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Public appeal in Selby Home Bargains Case: Police Seek Identification of Suspect

In the quiet town of Selby, North Yorkshire, the tranquility was abruptly shattered when an individual threatened staff at a Home Bargains store on Bawtry Road. The incident, which occurred at approximately 11:25 am on Monday, November 13, of the previous year, has left the community in a state of shock and apprehension.

Unidentified Suspect Prompts CCTV Appeal

Unfortunately, after initial investigations, the suspect remains unidentified, leading the North Yorkshire Police to step up their efforts. In a bid to identify the threat, the force has issued a CCTV appeal to the public, sharing footage of a man who they believe may hold vital information pertaining to the case.

Public Assistance Sought

The police are earnestly seeking the cooperation of the public in recognising the man captured in the footage. The hope is that this effort will significantly advance the investigation, bringing a sense of closure to the staff at Home Bargains and the wider community of Selby.

Contact Information and Anonymity

In an effort to facilitate the sharing of information, the North Yorkshire Police have provided several contact details. These include an email address for PC Joanne Bell, as well as a phone number for the force itself. In addition, for individuals who prefer to maintain their anonymity while contributing to the resolution of the case, information can also be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers. The reference number for this case, 12230215777, has been shared for individuals to mention when passing on information about the incident.

Crime Law United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

