Public Appeal in Search for Missing Manchester Man Leszek

An air of concern hangs over Greater Manchester as police launch an urgent public appeal to find a missing man named Leszek. The 44-year-old was last spotted on Sunday morning at Manchester Royal Infirmary located on Oxford Road, Manchester. His disappearance has stirred a sense of urgency among the investigating authorities, who are increasingly worried for his safety and well-being.

Details of the Missing Person

Leszek is described as 5ft 3ins tall. When he was last seen at 7:45 am on Sunday, he was adorning black trainers, black jogging bottoms, a long-sleeved Manchester United home shirt, a grey jacket, and a black cap. He was also carrying a black rucksack. The specifics of his appearance have been circulated widely, with his images and details shared across Greater Manchester Police's social media channels.

Public Appeal

The Greater Manchester Police are urging the public to come forward with any information they might have regarding Leszek's whereabouts. They have requested the public to call the GMP at the provided number and quote the reference 896 of 4/2/24. This plea for assistance is not just limited to the local community, but has been amplified to reach a larger audience via social media.

Awaiting Further Disclosures

As the search for Leszek continues, there have been no additional disclosures about him or the circumstances of his disappearance. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are doing everything in their power to ensure his safe return. However, in this critical time, the role of the public's cooperation cannot be overstressed.