Public Appeal in Easton Retail Shop Burglary Case

Easton—a city known for its historic charm and vibrant community—woke up to the news of a burglary on Friday, December 29. The crime occurred at a retail shop nestled within the 200 block of Northampton Street, a bustling hub of local business. Without any regard for the sanctity of the place, the perpetrator breached the premises and absconded with an unspecified amount of electronics.

The Break-In

The incident unfolded in the early hours of the morning. The suspect, whose identity remains unknown, forcibly entered the store, helping himself to a trove of electronics. The exact value of the stolen goods remains undisclosed, adding another layer of complexity to this unsettling event.

The Hunt for the Perpetrator

Upon discovery of the break-in, the Easton Police Department swung into action. They have since released an image of the man believed to be responsible, casting a wide net in the hopes of reeling in the perpetrator. The image paints a picture of a man, seemingly unremarkable, who managed to shatter the peace of the otherwise tranquil community.

Public Appeal

The police department is not just relying on their resources but is also urging the public to aid their efforts. They have asked anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to come forward, assuring confidentiality to those who wish to remain anonymous. Easton PD can be reached at 610-250-6635, or anonymous tips can be submitted through Crimewatch. In this moment of unexpected distress, the community is being called upon to play an instrumental role in restoring peace.