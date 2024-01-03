en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Public Appeal for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl in Siskiyou County

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:54 pm EST
Public Appeal for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl in Siskiyou County

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has sought public collaboration in the ongoing search for 13-year-old Lily Anne Marie Lando, who has been unaccounted for since December 29th, 2023. An official missing person report was filed by her father on January 3rd, 2024, marking the beginning of an intensive search. Lily was last seen in her hometown, Montague, California, casting a cloud of concern over the local community.

Details about Lily

Lily is of Caucasian descent, standing at an approximate height of 5’5″ and weighing around 128 pounds. Distinctive physical attributes include her brown hair and brown eyes. On the day she went missing, Lily was wearing black leggings, a red Chico State hoodie, and white Converse shoes. Adding to her unique identification features, she sports a nose piercing and uses a leg brace due to a previous injury.

Potential Locations

The authorities speculate that Lily could still be in the vicinity of Montague or possibly in the Mt. Shasta area. The local community has been alerted, and patrols have been dispatched to these locations in hopes of finding Lily.

Public Appeal

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has stressed the urgency of the situation and appeals to the public for assistance. Anyone who may have information regarding Lily’s whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact Deputy Yates at (530)841-2900, quoting the case number 1-24-0010.

0
Crime United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
17 seconds ago
Cumberland County Teenager Goes Missing: Community Joins Search Efforts
The Cumberland County community has been plunged into anxious anticipation as Logan Fields, a 15-year-old local juvenile, has mysteriously gone missing from his home in Carlisle. Reported last seen in the early hours of a Tuesday morning on the 500 block of N. Bedford Street, his sudden disappearance has sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood. A
Cumberland County Teenager Goes Missing: Community Joins Search Efforts
Unsealing of Epstein Documents to Begin Today: Potentially Far-Reaching Implications
4 mins ago
Unsealing of Epstein Documents to Begin Today: Potentially Far-Reaching Implications
Elderly Woman Targeted in Calculated Purse Snatching Incident in South Miami
5 mins ago
Elderly Woman Targeted in Calculated Purse Snatching Incident in South Miami
Tarrant Mother Faces Additional Charges Following Daughter's Overdose Death
1 min ago
Tarrant Mother Faces Additional Charges Following Daughter's Overdose Death
Solebury Township Officers Save Woman from Jumping off Bridge
2 mins ago
Solebury Township Officers Save Woman from Jumping off Bridge
Renewed Investigative Efforts Bring Hope in Jessica Gutierrez Cold Case
4 mins ago
Renewed Investigative Efforts Bring Hope in Jessica Gutierrez Cold Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Critical Blood Shortage in Bakersfield: Houchin Community Blood Bank Appeals for Donations
38 seconds
Critical Blood Shortage in Bakersfield: Houchin Community Blood Bank Appeals for Donations
Novel Framework CollaTIL Sheds Light on Tumor Microenvironment in Gynecologic Cancers
47 seconds
Novel Framework CollaTIL Sheds Light on Tumor Microenvironment in Gynecologic Cancers
Missouri's 2024 Legislative Session Commences Amid Political Tensions
53 seconds
Missouri's 2024 Legislative Session Commences Amid Political Tensions
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Luke Littler in Historic PDC World Darts Championship Final
1 min
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Luke Littler in Historic PDC World Darts Championship Final
COVID-19 Pandemic and Its Intriguing Impact on Pediatric UTI Diagnoses
1 min
COVID-19 Pandemic and Its Intriguing Impact on Pediatric UTI Diagnoses
Tarrant Mother Faces Additional Charges Following Daughter's Overdose Death
1 min
Tarrant Mother Faces Additional Charges Following Daughter's Overdose Death
Express Care Transport: A New Era of Accessible Healthcare in Eastern North Carolina
2 mins
Express Care Transport: A New Era of Accessible Healthcare in Eastern North Carolina
COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Cardiovascular Healthcare in Korea: A National Study
2 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Cardiovascular Healthcare in Korea: A National Study
TikTok Influencer Sparks Discussion on Nail Salon Hygiene
2 mins
TikTok Influencer Sparks Discussion on Nail Salon Hygiene
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
25 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
38 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app