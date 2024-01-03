Public Appeal for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl in Siskiyou County

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has sought public collaboration in the ongoing search for 13-year-old Lily Anne Marie Lando, who has been unaccounted for since December 29th, 2023. An official missing person report was filed by her father on January 3rd, 2024, marking the beginning of an intensive search. Lily was last seen in her hometown, Montague, California, casting a cloud of concern over the local community.

Details about Lily

Lily is of Caucasian descent, standing at an approximate height of 5’5″ and weighing around 128 pounds. Distinctive physical attributes include her brown hair and brown eyes. On the day she went missing, Lily was wearing black leggings, a red Chico State hoodie, and white Converse shoes. Adding to her unique identification features, she sports a nose piercing and uses a leg brace due to a previous injury.

Potential Locations

The authorities speculate that Lily could still be in the vicinity of Montague or possibly in the Mt. Shasta area. The local community has been alerted, and patrols have been dispatched to these locations in hopes of finding Lily.

Public Appeal

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has stressed the urgency of the situation and appeals to the public for assistance. Anyone who may have information regarding Lily’s whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact Deputy Yates at (530)841-2900, quoting the case number 1-24-0010.