Public Appeal: Barbados Police Seek Assistance to Locate Wanted Man, Junior Ricardo Worrell

Barbados Police Service has issued a public appeal to assist in the search for Junior Ricardo Worrell, also known as ‘Gadaffi.’ The 55-year-old man is wanted for questioning concerning serious criminal offenses. The plea for assistance underscores the urgency of the situation and the law enforcement’s commitment to ensuring public safety.

Identifying ‘Gadaffi’

Worrell is described as a dark-complexioned male, approximately five feet ten inches tall, and of medium build. The police have also provided distinctive characteristics to aid in his identification. He has a round-shaped head, a scar under his right eye on his right cheek, and thick dark lips. These distinguishing features are expected to facilitate the public in recognizing Worrell and aiding the police in their search.

Worrell’s Last Known Address

The last known address of the wanted man is Odessa Mc Clean Drive, My Lords Hill, St Michael. This information is crucial as it may shed light on his potential whereabouts or his known associates. The police are likely to intensify their search in and around this area.

Public Cautioned Against Harboring Wanted Individuals

The police have issued a strict reminder to the public that harboring or assisting anyone wanted by the authorities is illegal and punishable by law. This warning serves as a deterrent to anyone who might consider aiding Worrell in evading the authorities. The public is encouraged to cooperate fully with the law enforcement agencies.

Those with information relating to Worrell’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Oistins Police Station’s Criminal Investigations Department, the Police Emergency line, or Crime Stoppers. Worrell himself has been advised to present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station in Christ Church, Barbados, accompanied by an attorney if he so chooses.