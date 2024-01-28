PTI Leader Hammad Azhar's Father 'Arrested' in Lahore: Unfolding Political Tensions

In a turn of events that has rattled the political landscape of Pakistan, Mian Azhar, an 82-year-old senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was detained by the police in Lahore on Sunday. The arrest was made amidst the preparations for a substantial political rally by PTI, a show of strength that marks their first significant political gathering since the riots on May 9. This incident has sparked a wave of shock and indignation across the political spectrum.

Arrest Amidst Political Rally Preparations

The arrest of Mian Azhar, father of PTI leader Hammad Azhar, comes at a critical juncture as the party prepares to display its political might in the NA-129 constituency. A former prime minister and the founding chairman of PTI, Mian Azhar was taken into custody in a public rally, a move that has sparked outrage within the PTI ranks. Hammad Azhar expressed his dismay on social media, sharing a picture of his father in police custody and accusing the incumbent government of cowardice for the action taken against his father.

Prevailing Tensions and the Aftermath of Arrest

Before this arrest, Lahore Police had attempted to detain Hammad Azhar in relation to an attack on the Jinnah House. However, Hammad Azhar managed to evade arrest with the assistance of an individual who provided him refuge. The failed arrest attempt and subsequent detention of Mian Azhar have escalated tensions between PTI and the ruling government. There are concerns about the implications this arrest could have on the political environment, particularly considering the upcoming elections.

Allegations and Repercussions

Hammad Azhar, in his social media posts, accused the current government of reducing Pakistan to a 'total fascist state' with zero respect for human rights or rule of law. The arrest of Mian Azhar and other candidates has raised questions about the fairness of the forthcoming elections. This incident and its fallout have not only complicated the political dynamics in Pakistan but also put a spotlight on the PTI and its fight against the current government. The situation remains tense, with PTI calling for nationwide protests against the arrest and the alleged sabotage of their rally preparations.