PTA and FIA Unearth Illegal SIM Card Operation in Lahore

In a significant move to curb the unauthorized distribution of SIM cards, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's (PTA) Zonal Office, in tandem with the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a raid on the franchisees of a mobile phone company in Lahore, Pakistan. The objective of this operation was to crack down on the illegal issuance of SIM cards, a problem that has been increasingly concerning for the telecommunication sector.

Discovery of Illicit SIM Cards and Arrests

The joint operation led to the unearthing of two active and 151 suspected illicit SIM cards ensconced within the stockpile at the franchise. This discovery, a blatant infraction of telecommunication regulations, led to immediate action by the FIA. Alongside the SIM cards, four Biometric Verification System (BVS) devices were seized as well. Moreover, two individuals found at the scene were promptly apprehended.

PTA's Complaint and FIA's Investigation

This raid was not an arbitrary act but was instigated by a complaint lodged by the PTA with the FIA. The complaint was specifically about the unlawful distribution of SIMs through various sales channels. Post the raid, the FIA has taken the reins to delve deeper into the case, aiming to unearth further details and potentially identify more culprits involved in this illicit operation.

Fight Against Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System Bypass

The raid serves as a potent illustration of the PTA's ongoing efforts in the battle against the bypassing of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS). It sends a clear message to the telecom industry about the Authority's unwavering resolve to eliminate the unauthorized issuance of SIM cards, a menace that not only disrupts the sector's operations but also poses potential security risks.