Psychoanalyst Gérard Miller Responds to Accusations of Sexual Assault and Rape

Renowned psychoanalyst Gérard Miller stands accused of sexual assault and rape by several women, some allegations traced back to hypnosis sessions, according to a recent investigation by Elle magazine. Miller, quick to respond, denies any wrongdoing, while acknowledging the 'unequal relationship' inherent in his encounters with these women.

Unveiling the Accusations

Among those accusing Gérard Miller is journalist and author Muriel Cousin. Cousin describes an incident from 1990 when she was 23 years old, stating that Miller touched her inappropriately during a hypnosis session. Despite the shock, she did not file a complaint at the time. Other accusations date back to 1993 and 2004, with one woman, actress Anna Mouglalis, expressing unease during a hypnosis session when she was only 19. All these women have now summoned the courage to share their experiences, casting a dark shadow on Miller's distinguished career.

A Denial and a Defense

In response to the accusations, Miller issued a press release denying the allegations. He emphatically stated that he would never proceed with a situation if he sensed someone wanted it to end. Recognizing the inherent power dynamics in his professional encounters, he emphasized his commitment to ethical conduct. He also pointed to the impact of the MeToo movement on society's perception of male-female relationships, perhaps hinting at a possible misinterpretation of his actions.

Elle Magazine's Role

Elle magazine played a pivotal role in bringing these accusations to light. Prior to the publication of the investigation, the magazine had alerted Miller about the upcoming article and his role within it. Miller, in return, had stated his intention to respond upon reading the article, a promise he kept with his swift denial of the claims. This investigation is a stark reminder of the role media plays in exposing alleged misconduct, giving voice to the silent, and holding powerful figures accountable.