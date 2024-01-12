Proud Boys Member William Chrestman Sentenced to Prison for Capitol Riot Role

In a significant development, William Chrestman, a prominent member of the extremist group Proud Boys from Olathe, Kansas, has been handed a 55-month prison sentence by a U.S. District Court for his participation in the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021. This will be followed by a 36-month supervised release, underlining the gravity of his involvement in the unprecedented attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Chrestman’s Role in the Capitol Riot

Chrestman, 50, was viewed by prosecutors as a significant player in the riot, owing to his preparedness and leadership among the Proud Boys members. Notably, he used an ax handle to confront law enforcement officers, thereby assisting the mob in breaching the Capitol building. Chrestman had pleaded guilty in October 2021 to charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and threatening a federal officer, indicating a clear recognition of his unlawful activities.

Remorse and Restitution

In court, Chrestman expressed remorse for his actions, apologizing to his family and admitting to feeling shame for his participation in the riot. Judge Timothy J. Kelly, who presided over the case, mandated that Chrestman pay $2,000 in restitution for damages to the Capitol, which amounted to over $2.9 million. Chrestman has been in jail without bond since February 2021.

The Proud Boys and the Capitol Attack

The Proud Boys, infamous for their street-level violence, along with the Oath Keepers, were instrumental in the Capitol attack. Other members of the Kansas City Proud Boys have faced various sentences, with some awaiting sentencing. The federal government’s crackdown on these extremist groups continues as they persist in bringing to justice those involved in the events of January 6.