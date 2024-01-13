en English
Crime

Proud Boys Member William Chrestman Sentenced to 55 Months for Role in Capitol Attack

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:03 pm EST
On January 6, 2021, the U.S. Capitol experienced an unprecedented attack that has resulted in significant legal repercussions for those involved. One significant figure in this event was William Chrestman, a member of the Proud Boys from the Kansas City area. Chrestman was recently sentenced to 55 months in prison for his role in the Capitol attack, where he admitted to bringing a two-foot-long wooden ax handle and threatening a Capitol Police officer. His actions contributed to an event that resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer, and the injury of at least 140 police officers.

Chrestman’s Role in the Capitol Attack

Chrestman, aged 50 and a former Army medic, stood out during the Capitol attack as a tall, bearded man in tactical gear. He was identifiable by the orange tape that is characteristic of the Proud Boys. Chrestman’s actions during the attack included encouraging the crowd to breach police lines and enter the Capitol building. His actions were identified by U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly as a direct incitement to the rioters and an obstruction to Congress’s confirmation of President Biden’s election victory.

The Legal Proceedings

Chrestman pleaded guilty to threatening a federal officer and obstructing the peaceful transition of power. Despite his attorney’s argument that Chrestman acted out of character and took responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty, Judge Kelly emphasized the significant role Chrestman played in the violence of the event. The judge pointed out that although Chrestman was not involved in the organized plotting by Proud Boys’ leaders convicted of seditious conspiracy, his actions were a significant encouragement to the violence and chaos of the day.

Chrestman’s Sentence and Broader Implications

Chrestman was sentenced to 55 months in prison. He was the first among a group of co-defendants who pleaded guilty to rioting to be sentenced, while another pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespassing. The prosecution sought a 63-month sentence due to Chrestman’s leadership role and incitement of violence. However, the defense requested a reduced sentence, citing time served and Chrestman’s lack of physical violence following his threatening remarks. Chrestman’s case is part of a broader investigation into the January 6 insurrection, which includes the final report released by the January 6 committee and criminal charges referred against former President Donald Trump and others.

Chrestman expressed regret for his actions and apologized to those affected, particularly his family. His case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of such actions and the ongoing investigations related to the Capitol attack.

0
Crime United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

