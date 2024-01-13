en English
Crime

Proud Boys Member William Chrestman Sentenced for Role in Capitol Riot

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:19 am EST
Proud Boys Member William Chrestman Sentenced for Role in Capitol Riot

On January 13, 2024, William Chrestman, a 51-year-old member of the Proud Boys from Kansas, was sentenced to 55 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release for his involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. The judge also ordered Chrestman to pay $2,000 in restitution.

The Charges and Plea

Chrestman, an Army veteran, pleaded guilty in October to obstruction of an official proceeding and threatening a federal officer. During the riot, Chrestman demonstrated his intent by equipping himself with a tactical vest, protective gloves, a gas mask, and a wooden axe handle with a flag attached.

The Role of Chrestman in the Riot

Prosecutors accused him of using the axe handle to prop open doors and encourage other rioters. They also highlighted his threatening gestures and comments toward police officers, arguing that Chrestman played a significant role in the insurrection. His attorney, on the other hand, contended that Chrestman did not engage in any violent actions with the axe handle.

Credit for Time Served

Chrestman has been in custody since his arrest in February 2021 and will receive credit for the time served. Over 1,200 people have been charged in relation to the insurrection, resulting in around 900 guilty pleas or convictions, with only two defendants being acquitted of all charges.

Crime Law United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

