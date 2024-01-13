en English
Crime

Proud Boys Member Gets Over Four Years for Capitol Riot

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 11:22 am EST
Proud Boys Member Gets Over Four Years for Capitol Riot

A member of the far-right group Proud Boys, William Chrestman, has been sentenced to 55 months in prison, marking another significant step in the ongoing legal repercussions of the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. Chrestman played an active role in the violent event, in which supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in a failed attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Chrestman’s Role and Sentence

Chrestman, during the riot, brandished an axe handle and threatened officers. He pleaded guilty to felony charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and threatening a federal officer. Despite prosecutors recommending a five-year and three-month sentence, the judge handed down a slightly lesser punishment of 55 months.

Implications of the Sentencing

The sentencing of Chrestman underscores the gravity of the charges faced by those associated with the riot. The violent insurrection led to multiple deaths, injuries, and significant damage to the Capitol building. It also resulted in widespread condemnation and the second impeachment of Trump.

Legal Ramifications of the Capitol Riot

Chrestman’s sentence is part of a larger effort by the Department of Justice to hold those involved in the riot accountable for their actions. More than 1,200 individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack, with over 450 being sentenced to incarceration. The trial and sentencing of Chrestman signal the ongoing legal battles related to that fateful day, and the continued pursuit of justice for the violation of one of the nation’s most iconic symbols of democracy.

Crime United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

