Crime

Protests Erupt in Chikkamagaluru over Alleged Caste-based Assault

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
In a recent turn of events, members of the Dalit community in Geramaaradi village of Chikkamagaluru district organized a protest over the alleged assault of a Dalit man named Maruthi on New Year’s Day. Maruthi, a JCB helper by profession, was returning from earth excavation work when an altercation took place leading to his alleged assault by residents of Golla street.

Tensions Rise as Protests Escalate

Situation in the village grew tense when the protesters attempted to enter a local temple located in Golla street. However, the potential unrest was swiftly diffused by the intervention of elder Dalit leaders and the local police force.

Allegations of Caste-based Discrimination

The Dalit leaders argue that the assault on Maruthi was caste-based. They claim that the Golla community found it inappropriate for a Dalit to be near the temple. Contrarily, a leader from the Golla community asserts that the assault stemmed from personal issues, rather than caste discrimination.

Police Action and Ongoing Investigation

The local police have registered cases against 30-35 individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Atrocities on SC/ST Act. Maruthi is currently undergoing treatment, and investigations into the incident are ongoing to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

This incident has not only ignited outrage and demands for justice but also brought to the forefront the issue of caste-based discrimination and violence plaguing the region.

Crime Human Rights India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

