Protesters Charged for Vandalizing Queen Victoria Bust at Glasgow Museum

On a bustling Sunday midday at Glasgow's Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, an act of protest unfolded that captured the city's attention. Sorcha Ni Mhairtin, 30, and Hannah Taylor, 23, members of the activist group This Is Rigged, made headlines by pouring porridge and jam over a bust of Queen Victoria and spray-painting derogatory words on its plinth. Their protest was a stark commentary on the increasing food insecurity facing the UK, a cause that has propelled This Is Rigged into the spotlight.

Protest with a Purpose

The activists, after defacing the bust, took their protest further by gluing themselves to the plinth, symbolizing their steadfast commitment to their cause. Sorcha Ni Mhairtin, a community food worker, voiced the group's frustration, drawing parallels to the Victorian era, a time notorious for widespread poverty and disease. The group's actions are a desperate call to address modern-day food insecurity, advocating for affordable food and the establishment of community food hubs. This Is Rigged has previously staged protests at significant locations, including the Palace of Holyroodhouse, as part of their ongoing campaign to highlight the urgency of their demands.

Response and Repercussions

Following the incident, the museum opted not to comment, while Police Scotland confirmed the arrest and charging of Ni Mhairtin and Taylor. Released on an undertaking, they await their court appearance, underscoring the legal consequences of their protest actions. Despite these repercussions, This Is Rigged remains undeterred, emphasizing their willingness to continue their provocative demonstrations until substantial changes are made to combat food insecurity in Scotland.

A Call to Action

This incident at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum is not just an isolated act of vandalism; it's a powerful statement against the backdrop of a growing crisis. The protesters' choice of the Queen Victoria bust for their demonstration is symbolic, challenging historical and current inequalities. As food insecurity rises, alongside diseases such as scurvy and rickets, This Is Rigged's actions serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for systemic change. The group's demands, including the reduction of baby formula prices and the implementation of community food hubs, are clear calls to action for both the government and the public.

The protest at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum has ignited a conversation about food insecurity, a pressing issue that requires immediate attention and action. As Scotland grapples with this escalating crisis, the actions of groups like This Is Rigged highlight the desperate measures some are willing to take to bring about change. The question now is, how will authorities and the public respond to this call for action?