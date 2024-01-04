en English
Crime

Protecting Your iPhone: A Guide to Respond to Theft and Secure Personal Data

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:33 pm EST
Protecting Your iPhone: A Guide to Respond to Theft and Secure Personal Data

In the wake of rising iPhone thefts, it becomes paramount for users to be vigilant and proactive in protecting their devices and personal information. The recent introduction of the Stolen Device Protection feature by Apple in iOS 17.3 beta is a testament to this growing concern. This feature necessitates biometric authentication outside of trusted locations and restricts critical actions like modifying Apple ID passwords or passcodes, thereby adding an extra layer of security.

Swift Action is Key

The key to increasing the chances of recovering a stolen iPhone lies in prompt action. The Find My iPhone feature is an invaluable tool in such situations. It allows users to locate the device on a map and play a sound to help find it. If the device is believed to be nearby, users can activate the Lost Mode, which locks the device with a passcode and enables the display of a custom message with contact information on the lock screen.

Preventing Data Misuse

If recovery seems unlikely, users can remotely erase the device to prevent unauthorized access to personal information. This action, however, permanently removes all data from the iPhone and should only be used as a last resort. Additionally, it’s crucial to change the Apple ID password to block anyone from accessing iCloud data or using other services. AppleCare+ holders with Theft and Loss coverage can file a claim for a replacement iPhone.

Reporting and Monitoring

Upon realizing an iPhone has been stolen, it’s imperative to report the theft to the police and provide them with the device’s serial number, which can be found on the original packaging or by logging into the Apple ID account on a computer. Contacting the wireless carrier to report the theft and suspend the service prevents unauthorized use. Finally, continuous monitoring of credit card statements and credit reports for any unauthorized transactions or accounts is advised, as identity theft can be a concern after a device is stolen.

Apple’s initiatives, coupled with user vigilance, can form a robust defense against iPhone thefts and the potential misuse of personal information. Remember, the power to protect your device is, quite literally, in your hands.

Security
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

