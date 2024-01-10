Prosthetic Legs of Local Hero Mark Ormrod Stolen in Disturbing Incident

In a disheartening incident, Mark Ormrod, a former Royal Marine and triple amputee, found his prosthetic legs, gym equipment, and a Jiu-Jitsu Gi stolen from his car parked in a disabled parking space at a Premier Inn in London. The rear window of his car was smashed, and despite the presence of three security cameras, the theft was not captured, reportedly due to another vehicle obstructing the view.

Heroism Met With Disregard

Ormrod, a celebrated local hero, lost his limbs in an explosive incident in Afghanistan in 2007. His resilience and spirit were undeterred as he went on to participate in endurance feats, raising substantial funds for charity. His contributions earned him a Pride of Britain Award the previous year. However, the thieves showed a complete disregard for his status and the fact that the theft was from a disabled person’s car.

Public Outrage and Investigation

The incident has ignited public outrage and sparked an investigation by Premier Inn. Ormrod took to social media to express his dismay, emphasizing the thoughtlessness of the thieves and the inconvenience caused by the loss of his prosthetic legs. His posts received an outpouring of support from the public and security minister Tom Tugendhat. The investigation’s progress is yet to be reported by MailOnline.

Mark Ormrod: A Symbol of Resilience

Despite the distressing incident, Ormrod remains a symbol of resilience and determination. His journey from surviving an IED explosion in Afghanistan to becoming an author, motivational speaker, and a medal-winner at the 2017 Invictus Games, and his continued service to the Royal Marines and Veterans, speaks volumes about his indomitable spirit. The theft may have momentarily disrupted his life, but it is unlikely to dampen the spirit of this local hero.