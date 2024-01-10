en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

Prosthetic Legs of Local Hero Mark Ormrod Stolen in Disturbing Incident

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
Prosthetic Legs of Local Hero Mark Ormrod Stolen in Disturbing Incident

In a disheartening incident, Mark Ormrod, a former Royal Marine and triple amputee, found his prosthetic legs, gym equipment, and a Jiu-Jitsu Gi stolen from his car parked in a disabled parking space at a Premier Inn in London. The rear window of his car was smashed, and despite the presence of three security cameras, the theft was not captured, reportedly due to another vehicle obstructing the view.

Heroism Met With Disregard

Ormrod, a celebrated local hero, lost his limbs in an explosive incident in Afghanistan in 2007. His resilience and spirit were undeterred as he went on to participate in endurance feats, raising substantial funds for charity. His contributions earned him a Pride of Britain Award the previous year. However, the thieves showed a complete disregard for his status and the fact that the theft was from a disabled person’s car.

Public Outrage and Investigation

The incident has ignited public outrage and sparked an investigation by Premier Inn. Ormrod took to social media to express his dismay, emphasizing the thoughtlessness of the thieves and the inconvenience caused by the loss of his prosthetic legs. His posts received an outpouring of support from the public and security minister Tom Tugendhat. The investigation’s progress is yet to be reported by MailOnline.

Mark Ormrod: A Symbol of Resilience

Despite the distressing incident, Ormrod remains a symbol of resilience and determination. His journey from surviving an IED explosion in Afghanistan to becoming an author, motivational speaker, and a medal-winner at the 2017 Invictus Games, and his continued service to the Royal Marines and Veterans, speaks volumes about his indomitable spirit. The theft may have momentarily disrupted his life, but it is unlikely to dampen the spirit of this local hero.

0
Afghanistan Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Afghanistan

See more
1 hour ago
Decisive Cricket Victories and Player Developments
In a series of cricket matches that have recently concluded, the Brisbane Heat claimed victory by 23 runs, while the Australian Women’s team registered a win over India Women by 7 wickets with 8 balls remaining. The Otago Women also emerged victorious against Central Districts Women, winning by 8 wickets with 18 balls to spare.
Decisive Cricket Victories and Player Developments
Taliban Detains Dozens of Women in Kabul Over Dress Code Violations
9 hours ago
Taliban Detains Dozens of Women in Kabul Over Dress Code Violations
NBI and GCash Collaborate to Combat E-Wallet Scams
11 hours ago
NBI and GCash Collaborate to Combat E-Wallet Scams
Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Second Attack in Kabul Within a Week
1 hour ago
Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Second Attack in Kabul Within a Week
Groundbreaking Study Probes Health Impacts of Burn Pit Exposure on War Veterans
4 hours ago
Groundbreaking Study Probes Health Impacts of Burn Pit Exposure on War Veterans
India vs Afghanistan: First T20I Match Broadcast and Playing XIs Details
4 hours ago
India vs Afghanistan: First T20I Match Broadcast and Playing XIs Details
Latest Headlines
World News
New York Residents Anticipate More Daylight and Strategies to Combat Seasonal Depression
15 seconds
New York Residents Anticipate More Daylight and Strategies to Combat Seasonal Depression
Germany's Far-Right AfD Party's Controversial 'Masterplan' for Mass Deportations
23 seconds
Germany's Far-Right AfD Party's Controversial 'Masterplan' for Mass Deportations
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
2 mins
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
2 mins
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
3 mins
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
5 mins
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
5 mins
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
7 mins
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
10 mins
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
1 hour
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app